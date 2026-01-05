Lula Condemns U.S. Action in Venezuela as 'Unacceptable'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has expressed strong disapproval of a recent military intervention by the United States in Venezuela, which led to the removal of President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Lula conveyed his condemnation during a phone conversation on Saturday with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez. His office made this disclosure on Monday.

The Brazilian leader labeled the U.S. actions as crossing an 'unacceptable line,' reflecting the serious geopolitical implications for South American relations.

