Justice for Ankita: A Call for CBI Inquiry

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has officially recommended a CBI investigation into the tragic case of Ankita Bhandari, following an appeal from her grieving family. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and justice in the sensational murder case.

During a recent meeting with the family, the state government promised to honor their wishes for a thorough probe into the events leading to the murder of the 19-year-old receptionist. This decision highlights the state's commitment to addressing the family's concerns and the public's demand for clarity.

Ankita was brutally murdered by Vanantra Resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees, all of whom have since been sentenced to life imprisonment. State authorities reaffirmed their dedication to justice, emphasizing that no piece of evidence will be ignored in the inquiry.