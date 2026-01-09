Sikkim Fast-Tracks Regularisation of Temporary Workers
Sikkim's government has instructed departments to accelerate the regularisation of Group 'C' and 'D' temporary employees with over four years of service. A circular mandates submission of pending proposals for the first phase by January 31, aiming to cover employees eligible by the end of 2023 and 2024.
The Sikkim government has issued a directive for all departments to expedite the process of regularising temporary employees in Group 'C' and 'D' categories who have completed more than four years of continuous service.
A circular from Personnel Department Secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, dated January 8, instructed departments to submit all pending proposals for the regularisation of eligible employees by January 31.
This initiative kick-starts the conclusion of the first phase of regularisation, which began two years ago and remains pending in many sectors, while also addressing upcoming eligible employees as per the December cutoffs of 2023 and 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
