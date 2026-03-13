Left Menu

LPG Crisis Hits Kota: Students and Institutions Feel the Heat

A shortage of LPG cylinders in Kota, prompted by conflict in West Asia, has impacted thousands of students and institutions. District authorities have issued measures to maintain supply for essential services and prevent black marketing, as severe difficulties arise in procuring LPG for daily use.

Kota | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST
LPG Crisis Hits Kota: Students and Institutions Feel the Heat
  • Country:
  • India

A critical shortage of LPG cylinders has gripped Kota, a hub for coaching students preparing for competitive exams. This has been sparked by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, causing disruptions in availability for essential facilities.

District Collector Piyush Samaria has issued orders to ensure regular LPG supply for domestic consumers, hospitals, and educational institutions while curbing commercial sales to prevent hoarding. Committees have been formed to monitor the situation vigilantly.

Despite assurances from local authorities, hostel and mess facility operators face severe supply challenges, forcing some into the black market for LPG. The ongoing crisis underscores the importance of maintaining steady supplies and enforcing regulations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

