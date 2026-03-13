Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi Leads Protest in Lucknow Against US-Iran Conflict

A protest led by Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi unfolded at Lucknow's Bara Imambara on Friday, following Jumma prayers. Naqvi vehemently criticized the United States for its aggressive actions amidst the Iranian conflict, emphasizing the need for international condemnation. He expressed disappointment over India's subdued stance while Iran shows leniency towards India. Naqvi urged a global boycott of the US and Israel.

Naqvi called for India to take a more pronounced position in support of Iran at the international level. He criticized the timeliness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, asserting it was overdue. In Uttar Pradesh, authorities made broad security arrangements to ensure peace during the final Jumma prayers of Ramzan.

Heightened security was evident in places like Sambhal, where law enforcement, including the deployment of two PSC companies, maintained vigilance. ASP North Kuldeep Singh highlighted the proactive monitoring of social media to deter misinformation. In Kanpur, surveillance was augmented with drones and cameras to manage the substantial turnout. Similar observances occurred in Patna, Bihar.

