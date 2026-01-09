Left Menu

India Challenges China's Projects in Shaksgam Valley

India criticized China's infrastructure developments in the Shaksgam Valley, asserting that it is Indian territory and reserves the right to protect its interests. The Shaksgam Valley was ceded to China by Pakistan in 1963. India also condemned the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and stressed regional peace in Indo-Pacific discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:08 IST
India Challenges China's Projects in Shaksgam Valley
  • Country:
  • India

India has vehemently criticized China's ongoing infrastructure projects in the Shaksgam Valley, asserting its stance that this is Indian territory. The country has not recognized the 1963 agreement between China and Pakistan, which ceded the Shaksgam Valley from Pakistani-occupied territories to China.

At a press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated India's protests against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which traverses disputed areas. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, remain integral parts of India.

Additionally, Jaiswal addressed concerns over Chinese military exercises near Taiwan and called for regional restraint. He also reiterated the importance of respecting Somalia's sovereignty amidst international recognition of Somaliland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

 Belgium
3
Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

 Indonesia
4
President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026