India has vehemently criticized China's ongoing infrastructure projects in the Shaksgam Valley, asserting its stance that this is Indian territory. The country has not recognized the 1963 agreement between China and Pakistan, which ceded the Shaksgam Valley from Pakistani-occupied territories to China.

At a press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated India's protests against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which traverses disputed areas. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, remain integral parts of India.

Additionally, Jaiswal addressed concerns over Chinese military exercises near Taiwan and called for regional restraint. He also reiterated the importance of respecting Somalia's sovereignty amidst international recognition of Somaliland.

