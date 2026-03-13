Left Menu

Juventica: Bridging Digital Gaps for Child Safety

The Odisha Police and UNICEF are set to host 'Juventica – Digital Rights & Safety of Children Conclave' to explore children's challenges and opportunities in the digital realm. The event will bring together experts from various fields to enhance understanding and dialogue on protecting children's digital rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:00 IST
Juventica: Bridging Digital Gaps for Child Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the increasing digital challenges faced by children, the Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, will host 'Juventica – Digital Rights & Safety of Children Conclave' on Saturday.

The event, to be held at the Police Bhawan, seeks to foster a collaborative environment among government officials, police leaders, educators, and digital creators. Additional DGP Shyni S emphasized the need for cohesive efforts to guide young internet users safely.

Keynote speeches, research insights, and panel discussions will assess topics like data protection, age-appropriate consent, and policing responses to online harms. The day-long event promises to yield meaningful dialogue on enhancing children's rights in the digital space.

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026