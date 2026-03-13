Juventica: Bridging Digital Gaps for Child Safety
The Odisha Police and UNICEF are set to host 'Juventica – Digital Rights & Safety of Children Conclave' to explore children's challenges and opportunities in the digital realm. The event will bring together experts from various fields to enhance understanding and dialogue on protecting children's digital rights.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to address the increasing digital challenges faced by children, the Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, will host 'Juventica – Digital Rights & Safety of Children Conclave' on Saturday.
The event, to be held at the Police Bhawan, seeks to foster a collaborative environment among government officials, police leaders, educators, and digital creators. Additional DGP Shyni S emphasized the need for cohesive efforts to guide young internet users safely.
Keynote speeches, research insights, and panel discussions will assess topics like data protection, age-appropriate consent, and policing responses to online harms. The day-long event promises to yield meaningful dialogue on enhancing children's rights in the digital space.