Juventica: Bridging Digital Gaps for Child Safety

In a bid to address the increasing digital challenges faced by children, the Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, will host 'Juventica – Digital Rights & Safety of Children Conclave' on Saturday.

The event, to be held at the Police Bhawan, seeks to foster a collaborative environment among government officials, police leaders, educators, and digital creators. Additional DGP Shyni S emphasized the need for cohesive efforts to guide young internet users safely.

Keynote speeches, research insights, and panel discussions will assess topics like data protection, age-appropriate consent, and policing responses to online harms. The day-long event promises to yield meaningful dialogue on enhancing children's rights in the digital space.