Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

The Congress party will initiate a 45-day agitation named 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' starting January 12, with one-day fasts occurring across districts. This move is aimed at defending the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), according to Dr Sayeed Naseer Hussain, AICC General Secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs.

Hussain criticized the proposed VB-GRAM-G Act, asserting it seeks to replace and dilute MGNREGA's core features, such as the legal job guarantee. Scheduled events include sit-ins, outreach programs, and state-level protests from January to February 15, emphasizing the significance of MGNREGA in providing employment.

With allegations of centralization, restricted work periods, and budget cuts under the new Act, Hussain and other Congress leaders warn of increased rural distress and decreased employment. The party also links these issues with their demand for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to highlight democratic rights deprivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)