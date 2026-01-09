Swedish National Accused of Russian Espionage

A man has been detained in Sweden on allegations of espionage. Authorities suspect he was working for Russia, as stated by the prosecution on Friday. The Swedish national, reportedly with military employment ties, was formally detained on Wednesday.

According to Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, the ongoing investigation indicates the suspect was aiding Russian intelligence. On Wednesday, prosecutors revealed suspicions of espionage activity spanning from January 2025 until the man's arrest on January 4, but withheld specific details.

The 33-year-old individual has denied any wrongdoing or involvement in the alleged espionage activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)