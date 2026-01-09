Left Menu

Swedish National Accused of Russian Espionage

A Swedish man has been detained for alleged espionage activities, accused of assisting Russian intelligence. Prosecutors claim the espionage occurred from January 2025 until January 4, when the arrest took place. The accused, with ties to the Swedish military, denies all accusations against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:25 IST
Swedish National Accused of Russian Espionage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A man has been detained in Sweden on allegations of espionage. Authorities suspect he was working for Russia, as stated by the prosecution on Friday. The Swedish national, reportedly with military employment ties, was formally detained on Wednesday.

According to Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, the ongoing investigation indicates the suspect was aiding Russian intelligence. On Wednesday, prosecutors revealed suspicions of espionage activity spanning from January 2025 until the man's arrest on January 4, but withheld specific details.

The 33-year-old individual has denied any wrongdoing or involvement in the alleged espionage activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors

Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Hon...

 Global
3
Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

 Global
4
Thrilling Match Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Rivals

Thrilling Match Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Rivals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026