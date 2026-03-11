U.S. Strengthens Military Ties with Romania Amid Iran Offensive

The U.S. is poised to enhance its military cooperation with Romania as it seeks to utilize Romanian bases for American refueling planes, monitoring equipment, and satellite communications amidst its offensive in Iran. This strategic move was revealed by Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Wednesday.

The arrangement was given the green light during a session of the EU and NATO state's top defense council, signaling a significant step in military collaboration. This decision is still pending final approval by the Romanian parliament, which is expected later on Wednesday.

This collaboration underscores the strategic importance of Romania in the U.S.'s military efforts and geopolitics in the region while reaffirming the nation's role as a NATO ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)