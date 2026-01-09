Left Menu

Land-for-Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family Face Legal Heat

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and associates in connection with a land-for-jobs scam. The court describes a criminal conspiracy involving public employment being used as leverage to acquire land for the Yadav family during Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister.

A Delhi court has taken a significant step in the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The court has ordered the framing of charges against him, his family members, and several associates. The order, accessed by PTI, highlights Lalu Prasad's misuse of his position as former railway minister to orchestrate a scheme where land parcels were exchanged for government jobs.

The court revealed that Lalu Prasad and his family engaged in a criminal conspiracy, using public employment as leverage to obtain properties through family members. The chargesheet named close associates, such as Bhola Yadav, R K Mahajan, and P C Gupta, as co-conspirators in the acquisition of land in exchange for jobs across Indian Railway zones.

In detailing the charges, the court emphasized that several railway officials and substitutes manipulated appointments using false documentation. Despite denials from the accused, the court found credible grounds to proceed with framing charges. The next court session will formally frame the charges on January 23, as the legal proceedings continue.

