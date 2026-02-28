Turkey Urges Calm Amid Escalating Tensions

In a recent statement, Turkey warned that the growing confrontation between the U.S.-Israel and Iran poses significant risks to both regional and global stability. The Turkish foreign ministry emphasized its deep concern over actions that violate international law and threaten civilian safety.

Ankara condemned the provocations that could intensify violence and called on all parties involved to immediately cease attacks. This urgent plea reflects Turkey's apprehensions about the increasing instability in the region.

The ministry reaffirmed the necessity of resolving regional disputes through peaceful means and expressed readiness to facilitate mediation efforts. Turkey's commitment to diplomacy highlights its proactive stance in seeking a resolution to the ongoing tensions.