Nagaland's Legislative Assembly Looks Ahead: Governor Bhalla Proposes New Developments in Frontier Nagaland

Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla announced plans to establish an interim council for the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), collaborating with ENPO and tribal hohos. Speaking at the opening day of the Budget Session 2026-27, he outlined intentions to enact special legislation for FNTA, engaging with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing the Naga political issue, Bhalla stated the government's commitment to an early and honorable settlement. He mentioned the formation of a Political Affairs Committee to facilitate dialogue and revealed recent engagements with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for accelerating peace talks.

Bhalla also highlighted achievements and goals across multiple sectors, stressing human resource development, infrastructure expansion, and fiscal growth. He praised the state's efforts in education, health, rural development, and law enforcement, while calling for full cooperation in the upcoming census exercise.

