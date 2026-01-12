Power Dynamics Stir Amid Karnataka Congress Leadership Tussle
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would be called to New Delhi for discussions if needed. Amid speculation about a leadership change, Kharge emphasized that the party's high command would decide on any chief ministerial shifts after the halfway mark of the term.
The ongoing leadership contest within Karnataka's Congress is stirring as AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge suggests that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may be summoned to New Delhi for consultations.
Speculation mounts regarding a potential change in leadership after the Congress government reached the halfway point in its term on November 20. This conjecture stems from an alleged power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar established in 2023.
While Siddaramaiah, now the longest-serving chief minister in the state's history, remains optimistic about completing his term, he concedes the ultimate decision lies with Congress's top brass. Meanwhile, Shivakumar, echoing his aspirations, notes his political journey's progress and anticipates a favorable decision for his future.
