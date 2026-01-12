Court Holds Swiss Bar Owner Over Deadly Ski Resort Fire

In the aftermath of a tragic fire at an upscale ski resort bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, a court has taken decisive action. Jacques Moretti, the co-owner, has been ordered to remain in custody. This decision comes after the tragic New Year's Day incident that claimed 40 lives.

The Valais canton prosecutors initially detained Moretti after a hearing held last Friday, where both he and his wife, Jessica Moretti, were present. The court stated that Moretti's detention would last for a provisional period of three months. During this time, measures like posting a security deposit could potentially lead to a review of his custody status, especially if there's a risk of flight.

Jessica Moretti's legal representatives expressed optimism. They conveyed that the couple is committed to facing the proceedings and emphasized their determination not to evade justice. The legal team suggests that adherence to the necessary conditions could allow Jacques Moretti to regain his freedom sooner.

