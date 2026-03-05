CISF Boosts Tech for Drone and Cyber Security Threats

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is making significant advancements in its abilities to counter potential drone and cyber attacks on essential facilities, according to a senior official. Director General Praveer Ranjan announced that in the upcoming modernisation strategy, the force will emphasize drone and anti-drone training extensively, highlighting threats encountered during 'Operation Sindoor' and ongoing conflicts in Iran.

Ranjan spoke to the press ahead of CISF's 57th Raising Day, revealing the establishment of a specialist training centre for drone operations at their Behror unit in Rajasthan. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also approved the setup of the Remote Pilot Training Organisation for comprehensive drone and anti-drone training. The CISF is now the designated agency for countering aerial threats at critical sites.

Amid growing cyber threats, Ranjan noted the urgent need for robust cyber security measures. As part of its modernisation plan for 2026-30, the CISF has earmarked Rs 819 crore for initiatives including a cyber security lab, data center, and zero-trust networks. The force's strength has been raised to 2.2 lakh personnel, with plans for more annual recruitments to enhance security infrastructure.

