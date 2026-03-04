Swift Evacuation: China Rescues 470+ Citizens from Iran Conflict
Over 470 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from the ongoing conflict in Iran, according to Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:52 IST
- Country:
- China
In a recent development, more than 470 Chinese citizens have been evacuated amidst the conflict in Iran.
According to Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, the evacuation efforts were successful in ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals.
The operation highlights China's commitment to the security of its citizens abroad.
READ MORE ON:
- China
- evacuation
- Iran
- conflict
- safety
- Chinese citizens
- foreign ministry
- Mao Ning
- rescue
- diplomacy
