UK Stock Market Rallies After Middle East Disruptions

UK shares rebounded after a slump from Middle East tensions, with heavyweight lenders recovering. The FTSE 100 and 250 indexes rose amid mixed results from housebuilders. Rising energy prices due to the conflict spurred inflation concerns, while potential cuts in borrowing costs by the Bank of England emerged on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:04 IST
UK shares rallied on Wednesday, reversing a two-day fall sparked by intensifying conflicts in the Middle East. Leading the rebound were heavyweight lenders like HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Barclays, each climbing around 2% after significant losses earlier in the week.

The FTSE 100 index increased by 0.8% after hitting a two-week low previously, while the FTSE 250 midcap index recovered 0.9% from a two-month low. Despite continuing military actions in the Gulf, U.S. President Donald Trump's assurances on political risk insurance helped stabilize markets.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Iran potentially reached out for talks to end the hostilities, amid escalating concerns over global inflation driven by soaring energy prices, affecting crude oil and gas supplies. The Bank of England now faces potential pressure to adjust borrowing costs as the UK's services sector showed robust growth last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

