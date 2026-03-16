New Voter Data Released: A Deep Dive into Jammu and Kashmir's Electoral Roll Revision

In the recent electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir, over 160,000 new voters were added. Meanwhile, 67,690 names were removed, and 229,920 corrections were made, according to official reports.

The Jammu district saw the highest number of deletions, due to duplicate and shifted entries, marking a significant update in the voter lists.

Initiatives, including the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, are underway to boost voter enrolment, focusing on youth, women, and marginalized communities across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)