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New Voter Data Released: A Deep Dive into Jammu and Kashmir's Electoral Roll Revision

The recent special summary revision in Jammu and Kashmir added over 160,000 voters while deleting 67,690 entries and correcting 229,920. Among the districts, Jammu recorded the highest deletions, and Srinagar led in new additions. Initiatives like the SVEEP program emphasize increasing voter awareness and registration across the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:16 IST
New Voter Data Released: A Deep Dive into Jammu and Kashmir's Electoral Roll Revision
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In the recent electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir, over 160,000 new voters were added. Meanwhile, 67,690 names were removed, and 229,920 corrections were made, according to official reports.

The Jammu district saw the highest number of deletions, due to duplicate and shifted entries, marking a significant update in the voter lists.

Initiatives, including the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, are underway to boost voter enrolment, focusing on youth, women, and marginalized communities across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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