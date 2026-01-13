Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua
Security forces in Jammu's Kathua district launched a search operation after suspected terrorist movements were reported. Gunfire was exchanged in the Najote forest area, with efforts ongoing to neutralize the suspects. Anti-terror operations have heightened region-wide ahead of Republic-Day, following a previous encounter on January 7.
Security forces engaged in a search operation in Jammu's Kathua district have reported gunfire following suspected terrorist activity. The incident unfolded in the Najote forest, approximately 10 km from a prior skirmish site in Kahog.
Officials indicate that terrorists fired upon noticing security personnel, who responded in kind while advancing further into the forested region. The mission seeks to track down and neutralize the suspects.
Enhanced anti-terror operations are underway across the Jammu region, aiming to secure events surrounding the upcoming Republic-Day celebrations.
