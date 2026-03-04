Mojtaba Khamenei Survives Amidst Turmoil
Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, survived U.S. and Israeli airstrikes that claimed his father's life. Known for his ties to the Revolutionary Guards, Mojtaba is considered a strong candidate to succeed his father. He was not in Tehran during the attack.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader, has survived recent airstrikes conducted by the U.S. and Israel on Iran. Two Iranian sources confirmed to Reuters that Mojtaba was not in Tehran when his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.
Mojtaba, a mid-ranking cleric with significant influence and connections to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, is considered a potential successor to his father. Over the years, he has emerged as a front-runner in a succession plan.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was one of many key figures targeted in the strikes, which were coordinated by the U.S. and Israel. Iranian state media announced his death on Sunday, with verification from Israeli and U.S. officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mojtaba Khamanei: A Potential Successor Amidst Turmoil
Russian Grain Exports to Iran Stalled Amid U.S.-Israeli Airstrikes
Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in war so far, reports AP.
Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran
Gulf States' Unity Strengthened Amid Iranian Airstrikes