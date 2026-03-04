Left Menu

Gulf Markets Plunge Amidst Geo-Political Tensions

Stocks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi sharply declined as markets reopened after a two-day halt due to Iran's recent attacks. Both exchanges saw major losses among key players, with sectors from airlines to energy affected. The situation highlighted regulatory priorities on stability over rapid price changes.

In a significant downturn, stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi experienced substantial declines as they resumed trading following a two-day closure induced by geopolitical tensions in the region. The sharp fall was driven by recent missile and drone strikes from Iran, which have escalated tensions and disrupted operations across the Gulf.

As markets reopened, broad-based declines were evident with prominent companies like Emaar Properties and Air Arabia seeing steep drops. The shutdown froze trading in substantial assets, sparking investor caution as clarity on infrastructural damage remained lacking. Regulatory actions prioritized market stability over potential erratic price movements.

Significant impact was noted in the sectors ranging from tourism, with airlines grappling with massive flight cancellations, to energy, where companies like Dana Gas and TAQA faced sell-offs. The market's reopening saw a volatile phase of price discovery as traders navigated the complex landscape of global and regional developments.

