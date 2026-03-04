Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue from Sinking Iranian Naval Ship Off Sri Lankan Coast

Thirty-two people were rescued from the Iranian naval ship Iris Dena, which was sinking off Sri Lanka’s southern coast. The rescued individuals were hospitalized with one in critical condition and seven receiving emergency care. The Sri Lankan navy and air force were deployed for the rescue mission.

  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a dramatic turn of events, 32 individuals were rescued from the Iranian naval ship Iris Dena after it began sinking off the southern coast of Sri Lanka. The island's navy and air force launched a rescue mission upon receiving distress signals.

Health ministry official Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirmed the evacuation and subsequent hospitalization of the rescued, noting that one remains in critical condition while others received treatment for less severe injuries. A total of seven individuals are currently undergoing emergency medical procedures.

Details surrounding the incident remain sparse, with no immediate information on the nature of the ship's damage or the injuries sustained by the sailors. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath communicated these developments to the Sri Lankan Parliament, emphasizing the swift response by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

