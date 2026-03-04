Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Steps in Medical Education Under PPP Model

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, plans to operationalize 10 medical colleges through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model over two years. The initiative, costing Rs 8,480 crore, highlights discrepancies in spending between the current government and the previous YSRCP regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to operationalize 10 medical colleges through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model over the next two financial years. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced in the Assembly that this initiative aims to bolster medical education in the state and bridge existing gaps left by prior administrations.

This government venture, with an estimated cost of Rs 8,480 crore, seeks to address criticisms of the previous YSRCP regime concerning spending and prioritization. Minister Yadav accused the former government of neglecting several projects, emphasizing that a mere Rs 1,500 crore was allocated previously, with Rs 500 crore going to the Pulivendula medical college alone. In contrast, the present administration claims to have invested Rs 900 crore thus far.

In a separate development, a political debate has erupted over alleged ghee adulteration in Tirupati laddus. The controversy involves allegations against Heritage Foods, a dairy business linked to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family. Despite accusations, Irrigation Minister K Atchannaidu and Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad insist there is no connection between Heritage Foods and the alleged adulteration, which purportedly occurred under the previous YSRCP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

