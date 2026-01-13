Left Menu

Clampdown in Kashmir: Five Government Employees Sacked for Terror Links

In Jammu and Kashmir, five more government employees have been dismissed due to alleged terror links. Since 2020, this purge totals 85 sacked workers. The action targets the infiltration of terrorist activities in government roles, leveraging a legal provision for dismissal without formal inquiry for state security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move against terror activities, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terminated the services of five government employees on Tuesday over suspected ties with terrorist groups.

This dismissal raises the total number of sacked employees to 85 since 2020, following surveillance findings that revealed their involvement with terror outfits. The actions are part of a broader strategy to dismantle the terror ecosystem infiltrating government structures.

The terminated individuals held various government positions, including roles in education, health, and forest departments. Their dismissals were carried out under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, which permits such actions without formal inquiry if deemed necessary for state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

