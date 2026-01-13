Clampdown in Kashmir: Five Government Employees Sacked for Terror Links

In a significant move against terror activities, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terminated the services of five government employees on Tuesday over suspected ties with terrorist groups.

This dismissal raises the total number of sacked employees to 85 since 2020, following surveillance findings that revealed their involvement with terror outfits. The actions are part of a broader strategy to dismantle the terror ecosystem infiltrating government structures.

The terminated individuals held various government positions, including roles in education, health, and forest departments. Their dismissals were carried out under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, which permits such actions without formal inquiry if deemed necessary for state security.

