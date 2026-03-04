Maharashtra's Drone Surveillance to Combat Illegal Excavation

The Maharashtra government is stepping up efforts to combat illegal excavation activities by expanding drone surveillance, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule revealed on Wednesday. These illicit operations often involve influential figures and dismantling them remains a challenge.

A special task force has been constituted to conduct large-scale operations against this illegal trade. Drone mapping and digital tools like Google Maps will identify the hotspots of these activities, Bawankule elaborated, highlighting ongoing legal actions and police involvement in curbing these offenses.

Additionally, Bawankule addressed land acquisition issues in Palghar for key infrastructure projects, assuring that processes will be completed within the next month. The revised sand policy and new regulations for minerals are also expected soon, promising transparency and higher revenue for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)