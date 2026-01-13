Left Menu

South Korea's Former Leader Faces Death Sentence

South Korea's court has confirmed that former President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a death sentence demand on rebellion charges linked to his martial law imposition in December 2024. The request was made by independent counsel to the Seoul Central District Court, following Yoon's removal from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, a South Korean court has acknowledged a demand for the death penalty against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The charges stem from his alleged imposition of martial law in December 2024, a decision that has become a central issue in his legal battles.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that independent counsel Cho Eun-suk's team has formally requested this grave sentence from the Seoul Central District Court. This move underscores the severity of the accusations facing Yoon, who is embroiled in a series of criminal trials.

Yoon was removed from office last April, and the most significant charges against him include directing a rebellion. This case marks a pivotal moment in South Korea's judicial proceedings regarding former high-ranking officials accused of grave misconduct.

