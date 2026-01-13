South Korea's Former Leader Faces Death Sentence

In a dramatic turn of events, a South Korean court has acknowledged a demand for the death penalty against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The charges stem from his alleged imposition of martial law in December 2024, a decision that has become a central issue in his legal battles.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that independent counsel Cho Eun-suk's team has formally requested this grave sentence from the Seoul Central District Court. This move underscores the severity of the accusations facing Yoon, who is embroiled in a series of criminal trials.

Yoon was removed from office last April, and the most significant charges against him include directing a rebellion. This case marks a pivotal moment in South Korea's judicial proceedings regarding former high-ranking officials accused of grave misconduct.

