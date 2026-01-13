Left Menu

Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

A sophisticated digital arrest scam has defrauded an elderly NRI doctor couple of Rs 14.85 crore in India. The money was routed through over 700 mule accounts across multiple states. Investigators are working tirelessly to track the funds and freeze accounts to secure what's left.

Delhi Police has made significant progress in a digital arrest scam involving an elderly NRI couple, freezing Rs 1.9 crore of the Rs 14.85 crore total funds duped by fraudsters. The investigation has uncovered a complex network of over 700 mule accounts across multiple states, officials reported on Tuesday.

The funds were initially funneled into seven primary bank accounts located in Gujarat, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttarakhand before being distributed across hundreds more. This complex web of account layers makes tracing the money a formidable challenge, according to police sources.

Specialized teams, with assistance from banks and financial intelligence units, are focusing on identifying and freezing more accounts involved in the fraud. Police have yet to make any arrests, but investigations continue to identify the operation's key figures and the extent of the racket.

