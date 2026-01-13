Odisha's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Preparing for Change

Odisha is on the brink of a comprehensive overhaul of its electoral rolls, a development that marks the end of a 23-year hiatus. Despite the Election Commission not announcing a schedule, state preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are nearing completion, according to senior officials.

Sushanta Kumar Mishra, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, disclosed that the state has been meticulously preparing for this revision over the past five months. With the last update in 2002, this exercise is deemed crucial for accurately capturing the increasing number of voters, which has led to an expansion of polling booths from 36,000 to nearly 43,000.

The SIR involves an extensive process of mapping voter data between 2002 and 2025 rolls to retain earlier valid names while adding new eligible voters. Over 45,000 Booth Level Officers and other election officials have been rigorously trained to carry out this task, which is more than 70% complete as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)