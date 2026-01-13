Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

A Chandausi court has mandated the registration of an FIR against former Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary and ex-Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar. This move revolves around the tumultuous Sambhal violence of 2024, and the complaint centers on the actions of the police.

The court order, issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir, came after a plea was submitted by the father of a young man named Alam, who claimed he was shot by police while selling papad near Shahi Jama Masjid. Advocates have sought justice, pushing for accountability among law enforcement.

The Sambhal police have signaled plans to challenge the court's decision. Superintendent Krishna Kumar Bishnoi emphasized that a prior judicial inquiry had been conducted, and thus, an appeal against the FIR order would be lodged. The case adds another chapter to the contentious events of 2024, which resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)