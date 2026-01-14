Love Scam Unveils Rs 1.92 Crore Cyber Fraud

A Lucknow man's inadvertent involvement in a WhatsApp chat has culminated in a staggering Rs 1.92 crore cyber fraud case. Initially believing he was conversing with a woman, the victim was persuaded to invest hefty sums, only to later discover the true identity of his correspondent.

The police disclosed that the accused, Imran Ghazi, professionally manipulated the victim through the sham identity of 'Bhavika Shetty'. The cyber crime unit has unraveled multiple bank accounts opened with fake identity documents by Ghazi, assisted by an associate.

Authorities revealed that Ghazi's accounts saw transactions amounting to Rs 1.52 crore within just a month, and Rs 54 lakh was linked directly to the fraud. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover other associates in this elaborate scam.