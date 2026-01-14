Left Menu

Love Scam Unveils Rs 1.92 Crore Cyber Fraud

A Lucknow man became a victim of cyber fraud, losing Rs 1.92 crore after being lured by a WhatsApp scam. The fraudster, posing as a woman, convinced him to invest in fake schemes. Police arrested Imran Ghazi, who used forged documents to facilitate the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:58 IST
Love Scam Unveils Rs 1.92 Crore Cyber Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Lucknow man's inadvertent involvement in a WhatsApp chat has culminated in a staggering Rs 1.92 crore cyber fraud case. Initially believing he was conversing with a woman, the victim was persuaded to invest hefty sums, only to later discover the true identity of his correspondent.

The police disclosed that the accused, Imran Ghazi, professionally manipulated the victim through the sham identity of 'Bhavika Shetty'. The cyber crime unit has unraveled multiple bank accounts opened with fake identity documents by Ghazi, assisted by an associate.

Authorities revealed that Ghazi's accounts saw transactions amounting to Rs 1.52 crore within just a month, and Rs 54 lakh was linked directly to the fraud. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover other associates in this elaborate scam.

TRENDING

1
Saks Global's Bankruptcy: A Luxury Retail Giant's Fall

Saks Global's Bankruptcy: A Luxury Retail Giant's Fall

 Global
2
Iran's Ongoing Unrest: First Protester Faces Execution Amid Global Outcry

Iran's Ongoing Unrest: First Protester Faces Execution Amid Global Outcry

 Iran
3
Global Reactions Intensify Amid Iran's Violent Crackdown on Protesters

Global Reactions Intensify Amid Iran's Violent Crackdown on Protesters

 Finland
4
Kerala Political Protests Intensify Amid Controversial MLA Custody

Kerala Political Protests Intensify Amid Controversial MLA Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026