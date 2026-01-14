Controversy Surrounds Seizure of Ex-IPS Officer's Possessions: Petition Filed

A legal petition has raised concerns over alleged police misconduct in handling items seized during the arrest of former Indian Police Service officer Amitabh Thakur. Filed by his counsel, Bhimsen Rao, the case addresses purported irregularities in the police procedures followed during and after the seizure of Thakur's belongings.

The plea, presented to Chief Judicial Magistrate Manju Kumari, claims discrepancies in returned items, including a significant shortfall in cash and possible tampering with a smartphone initially pin-locked during the seizure. These allegations have prompted the court to demand a report from the Kotwali Sadar police, with proceedings set to continue on January 23.

Advocate Praveen Dwivedi, representing the petitioner, criticized the police handling, emphasizing security concerns due to the unlocked phone tied to digital services. With the police yet to issue a statement, the case raises broader questions about the integrity and legality of police seizure practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)