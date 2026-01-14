NeoNiche Sets New Benchmarks with Sheraz Hasan's Appointment
NeoNiche Integrated Solutions has appointed Sheraz Hasan to its Leadership Board. With his extensive experience from AWS, Sheraz aims to bolster NeoNiche's growth in the Asia-Pacific region, focusing on innovative marketing strategies and global expansion. This move highlights NeoNiche's commitment to strategic growth and enhanced experiential marketing services.
NeoNiche Integrated Solutions has made a strategic move by appointing Sheraz Hasan to its Leadership Board. The former marketing head for AWS in Asia Pacific and Japan brings a decade of experience in global marketing and business scaling.
With his appointment, NeoNiche emphasizes the significance of the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing the company's commitment to leverage Singapore and ASEAN as pivotal hubs for connecting with digitally advanced audiences. Sheraz's expertise in account-based marketing and regional scaling is poised to propel NeoNiche into its next growth phase.
Founder and CEO Prateek N. Kumar sees this move as a step towards redefining the agency's category. Sheraz, too, is thrilled about contributing to a company ready for hyper-growth, noting the need for understanding global scalability and key regional nuances in high-potential markets like ASEAN.
