NeoNiche Sets New Benchmarks with Sheraz Hasan's Appointment

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions has made a strategic move by appointing Sheraz Hasan to its Leadership Board. The former marketing head for AWS in Asia Pacific and Japan brings a decade of experience in global marketing and business scaling.

With his appointment, NeoNiche emphasizes the significance of the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing the company's commitment to leverage Singapore and ASEAN as pivotal hubs for connecting with digitally advanced audiences. Sheraz's expertise in account-based marketing and regional scaling is poised to propel NeoNiche into its next growth phase.

Founder and CEO Prateek N. Kumar sees this move as a step towards redefining the agency's category. Sheraz, too, is thrilled about contributing to a company ready for hyper-growth, noting the need for understanding global scalability and key regional nuances in high-potential markets like ASEAN.