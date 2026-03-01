Left Menu

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant full statehood for the Union Territory. While acknowledging the Centre's support in development projects, Rangasamy emphasized Puducherry's longstanding demand for statehood, highlighting it as an essential aspiration for furthering regional governance and implementing local schemes effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:26 IST
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a ceremonial event on Sunday, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy made a compelling appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the central government to grant full statehood to Puducherry. The plea stands as a significant aspiration for the region that has been pending for many years.

The appeal came amid the Prime Minister's visit, during which he launched several development initiatives. Chief Minister Rangasamy expressed gratitude for the Centre's cooperation and the formulation of schemes aimed at making Puducherry a prime Union Territory. However, he pointed out the lingering issue of statehood as an area of concern.

Rangasamy highlighted that the demand for statehood has been a consistent theme, with 13 Assembly resolutions sent to the Centre over the years. Emphasizing statehood as a public aspiration, he said that empowering the local government with full state powers would ensure more effective implementation of schemes. The chief minister also commended completed projects benefiting farmers, women, and other social sectors, noting that other states are following the Puducherry model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: A 70th Goal and New Challenges

Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: A 70th Goal and New Challenges

 Global
2
Rising Threats to Jewish Life in Germany Post-Ayatollah's Death

Rising Threats to Jewish Life in Germany Post-Ayatollah's Death

 Germany
3
Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

 India
4
A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026