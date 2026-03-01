Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

During a ceremonial event on Sunday, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy made a compelling appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the central government to grant full statehood to Puducherry. The plea stands as a significant aspiration for the region that has been pending for many years.

The appeal came amid the Prime Minister's visit, during which he launched several development initiatives. Chief Minister Rangasamy expressed gratitude for the Centre's cooperation and the formulation of schemes aimed at making Puducherry a prime Union Territory. However, he pointed out the lingering issue of statehood as an area of concern.

Rangasamy highlighted that the demand for statehood has been a consistent theme, with 13 Assembly resolutions sent to the Centre over the years. Emphasizing statehood as a public aspiration, he said that empowering the local government with full state powers would ensure more effective implementation of schemes. The chief minister also commended completed projects benefiting farmers, women, and other social sectors, noting that other states are following the Puducherry model.

(With inputs from agencies.)