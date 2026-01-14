Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry
The National Green Tribunal has initiated an inquiry into the death of seven elephants hit by a Rajdhani Express near Guwahati in December 2025. The incident has raised significant environmental concerns, prompting responses from several governmental bodies, including the Central Pollution Control Board and Assam state authorities.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has requested responses from the Central Pollution Control Board and other relevant bodies regarding the deaths of seven elephants, which occurred after a Rajdhani Express train collision in December last year near Guwahati.
The tribunal took notice after a news report highlighted the incident, where the train collided with a herd of elephants on December 20, 2025. The train's engine and several coaches derailed in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under Northeast Frontier Railway following the accident.
In a January 5 order, the tribunal noted that the incident raised significant environmental questions. It has involved multiple agencies, including Assam's government bodies and environmental boards, directing them to appear before its eastern zonal bench in Kolkata later this month.
