Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has requested responses from the Central Pollution Control Board and other relevant bodies regarding the deaths of seven elephants, which occurred after a Rajdhani Express train collision in December last year near Guwahati.

The tribunal took notice after a news report highlighted the incident, where the train collided with a herd of elephants on December 20, 2025. The train's engine and several coaches derailed in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under Northeast Frontier Railway following the accident.

In a January 5 order, the tribunal noted that the incident raised significant environmental questions. It has involved multiple agencies, including Assam's government bodies and environmental boards, directing them to appear before its eastern zonal bench in Kolkata later this month.

