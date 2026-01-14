Delhi High Court Presses for Strengthened School Tribunal Mechanism

The Delhi High Court has issued a mandate for the city government to reinforce the Delhi School Tribunal and establish rules to ensure effective implementation of its orders, ideally within a three-month timeframe.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that despite recommendations from the High Court's full bench in 2010, the authorities have failed to initiate any rules or mechanisms for executing the tribunal's orders, leaving a legislative gap.

The court underscored the necessity of enabling the tribunal to function within its statutory constraints while calling the lack of execution mechanisms troubling. The matter originated from public interest litigation filed by an NGO arguing that the current legal framework restricts aggrieved private school employees from proceeding with execution proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)