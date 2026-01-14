Tragic Accident Highlights Dangerous Kite String Menace

In a tragic incident underscoring the danger of illegal kite strings, a physiotherapist met his demise after his throat was cut by a 'Chinese manjha'. The banned glass-coated synthetic string claimed the life of Mohammad Shamir while he was riding his motorcycle in Jaunpur.

The deadly incident unfolded near Prasad International School when Shamir's neck was severed by the illegal string. Despite police efforts to enforce a ban, the sale and use of these strings persist, exacerbating the threat during kite-flying festivals.

The continuing fatalities prompted recent court rulings emphasizing accountability where even guardians of minors could face legal consequences if found using the banned materials.