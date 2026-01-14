Left Menu

Tragic Accident Highlights Dangerous Kite String Menace

A physiotherapist, Mohammad Shamir, tragically died after his throat was slit by a banned 'Chinese manjha' kite string while riding his motorcycle. The incident, which occurred in Jaunpur, underscores the persistent threat of synthetic strings despite bans and efforts to curb their sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:49 IST
In a tragic incident underscoring the danger of illegal kite strings, a physiotherapist met his demise after his throat was cut by a 'Chinese manjha'. The banned glass-coated synthetic string claimed the life of Mohammad Shamir while he was riding his motorcycle in Jaunpur.

The deadly incident unfolded near Prasad International School when Shamir's neck was severed by the illegal string. Despite police efforts to enforce a ban, the sale and use of these strings persist, exacerbating the threat during kite-flying festivals.

The continuing fatalities prompted recent court rulings emphasizing accountability where even guardians of minors could face legal consequences if found using the banned materials.

