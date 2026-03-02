Dramatic Daylight Shooting in Himachal's Solan District

In a serious incident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police have arrested two individuals connected to a daylight shooting. Identified as Lalit Kumar and David Thakur, both residents of Makhanumaajra, the suspects were apprehended following the attack on Saturday.

According to authorities, the assailants attacked Balwinder, known locally as Ballu, while he was on the main road with companions. After sustaining injuries, Balwinder was rushed to a local health center before being referred to Chandigarh's PGI for further treatment.

SP Vinod Dhiman led the mission to track down the culprits, forming five special police teams. By analyzing CCTV footage and raiding identified hideouts, the police were able to arrest Kumar and Thakur, while the search for additional suspects remains active.

(With inputs from agencies.)