Dramatic Daylight Shooting in Himachal's Solan District
Two individuals have been arrested following a daylight shooting in Himachal's Solan district. The incident involved a car chase and firing at local resident Balwinder, alias Ballu. The police launched special teams, reviewed CCTV footage, and apprehended suspects Lalit Kumar and David Thakur. Search for other suspects continues.
- Country:
- India
In a serious incident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police have arrested two individuals connected to a daylight shooting. Identified as Lalit Kumar and David Thakur, both residents of Makhanumaajra, the suspects were apprehended following the attack on Saturday.
According to authorities, the assailants attacked Balwinder, known locally as Ballu, while he was on the main road with companions. After sustaining injuries, Balwinder was rushed to a local health center before being referred to Chandigarh's PGI for further treatment.
SP Vinod Dhiman led the mission to track down the culprits, forming five special police teams. By analyzing CCTV footage and raiding identified hideouts, the police were able to arrest Kumar and Thakur, while the search for additional suspects remains active.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- shooting
- Solan
- Himachal
- arrest
- daylight
- firing
- Balwinder
- Ballu
- LalitKumar
- DavidThakur
ALSO READ
Tensions Explode: Daylight Attack on Tehran
Rising Tensions: A Daylight Strike on Tehran Sparks Global Concerns
Tensions Escalate: Daylight Strikes Rock Tehran
Tragic Consequence of Celebratory Firing: Minor Shoots Boy
We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as clear as daylight, says SC on SIR in West Bengal.