India Braces for Oil Supply Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict

As the Middle East conflict intensifies, India's Oil Ministry reassures the nation of efforts to maintain stability in petroleum supplies. With a high dependency on imports through the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz, the government closely monitors the situation to ensure affordability and availability despite potential supply threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:14 IST
Amid heightened military conflicts in the Middle East, India's Oil Ministry has assured citizens that it is actively monitoring the volatile situation. On Monday, the ministry emphasized its commitment to maintaining the availability and affordability of crucial petroleum products, despite potential disruptions.

India's heavy reliance on imports for 88% of its crude oil and about half of its natural gas necessitates vigilance. These imports mainly traverse the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime choke point currently under threat from Iranian authorities in response to US and Israeli actions.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri convened with senior officials and representatives from public sector companies to review and strategize around the current supply status, reiterating the government's preparedness to counter potential challenges in securing the nation's energy supplies.

