Left Menu

Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Middle East De-escalation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed the ongoing Middle East crisis in a phone call, emphasizing hopes for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. The conversation highlighted the significance of political solutions in resolving regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:12 IST
Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Middle East De-escalation
crisis
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, as reported by Russian news agency Interfax on Monday.

In their dialogue, both leaders expressed mutual hopes for de-escalating the conflict. They emphasized the importance of political and diplomatic methods to achieve stability in the region, according to the Interfax report.

The communication underscores the critical need for strategic discussions aimed at fostering peaceful resolutions amid growing tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

 Russia
2
Etihad Airways Resumes Select Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Etihad Airways Resumes Select Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

 Global
3
Vantara: One Year of Transformative Wildlife Conservation and Rescue

Vantara: One Year of Transformative Wildlife Conservation and Rescue

 India
4
Delhi's Compassionate Hiring Boosts Sanitation Workforce

Delhi's Compassionate Hiring Boosts Sanitation Workforce

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026