Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Middle East De-escalation

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, as reported by Russian news agency Interfax on Monday.

In their dialogue, both leaders expressed mutual hopes for de-escalating the conflict. They emphasized the importance of political and diplomatic methods to achieve stability in the region, according to the Interfax report.

The communication underscores the critical need for strategic discussions aimed at fostering peaceful resolutions amid growing tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)