AIFF Calls for Bids on Club Competition Commercial Rights

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) seeks bids for commercial rights to men's and women's club competitions, starting from the 2026-2027 season. The 15-year minimum contracts offer packages for both Indian Super League and Indian Women's League. Interested parties must purchase the RFP document from AIFF.

Updated: 02-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:13 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced an invitation for bids regarding the commercial rights for both men's and women's club competitions, starting from the 2026-2027 season. With a minimum duration set at 15 years, the AIFF seeks contenders for two distinct packages: one for men's competitions, including the Indian Super League, and another for women's matches consisting of the Indian Women's League.

In a departure from traditional transparency, the RFP document will not be publicly accessible. Instead, interested parties must procure it directly from AIFF for a fee of Rs 2.5 lakh, which will be sent via email after payment. This document is non-transferable, ensuring only the purchasing entity can place a bid.

The announcement occurs against a backdrop of disruptions, as the current ISL season began late under financial strains. A new commercial partner is being sought as the AIFF and the previous partner, FSDL, did not extend their agreement past December. The season's financial structure has ISL clubs covering 60% of a Rs 24 crore cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

