AIFF Calls for Bids on Club Competition Commercial Rights

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced an invitation for bids regarding the commercial rights for both men's and women's club competitions, starting from the 2026-2027 season. With a minimum duration set at 15 years, the AIFF seeks contenders for two distinct packages: one for men's competitions, including the Indian Super League, and another for women's matches consisting of the Indian Women's League.

In a departure from traditional transparency, the RFP document will not be publicly accessible. Instead, interested parties must procure it directly from AIFF for a fee of Rs 2.5 lakh, which will be sent via email after payment. This document is non-transferable, ensuring only the purchasing entity can place a bid.

The announcement occurs against a backdrop of disruptions, as the current ISL season began late under financial strains. A new commercial partner is being sought as the AIFF and the previous partner, FSDL, did not extend their agreement past December. The season's financial structure has ISL clubs covering 60% of a Rs 24 crore cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)