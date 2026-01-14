Wells Fargo's Profit Surge: A Look at Fourth Quarter Gains
Wells Fargo reported a rise in profits for the fourth quarter due to increased earnings from interest payments. The net income for this period was $5.36 billion, or $1.62 per share, marking an improvement from $5.08 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the same period the previous year.
