Goa's Mhaje Ghar Scheme: A Deep Dive into Housing Regularisation Applications

The Mhaje Ghar scheme has sparked a significant response in Goa, with constituencies like Nuvem and Mandrem witnessing the highest number of applications. Launched in October 2025 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the scheme aims to grant ownership to Goans living on government or community lands.

Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte explained that the initiative seeks to provide legal recognition and security of tenure to individuals occupying such lands. Despite concerns about potential widespread regularisation, the data suggests these fears may be overstated.

Opposition parties have criticized the scheme, alleging it primarily benefits migrants. However, the data indicates sparse applications on communidade lands, particularly in Mormugao, Salcette, and Ponda. Houses built before 1972 are eligible for regularisation, with notable applications from Mandrem, Pernem, and Sakhalim.

(With inputs from agencies.)