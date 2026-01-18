Trump's Greenland Gambit: Tariffs, Tensions, and Territorial Ambitions

The diplomatic landscape between the United States and Europe has become increasingly tense following President Donald Trump's recent actions. His threat to impose new tariffs on European allies unless Greenland is sold to the U.S. has drawn sharp criticism, described as 'blackmail' by the Netherlands' foreign minister, David van Weel.

Trump announced a 10% import tariff on goods from several European countries, set to commence on February 1, unless an agreement over Greenland materializes. These countries, which include Denmark and others involved in a NATO exercise on Greenland, advocate for the defense of the island rather than its sale.

Despite Greenland being an autonomous Danish territory, Trump's insistence on purchase, citing its strategic importance and resources, faces rejection from both Danish and Greenlandic leaders. Europe's response is being coordinated through an emergency meeting of EU ambassadors.

(With inputs from agencies.)