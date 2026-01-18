Trump's Greenland Gambit: Tariffs, Tensions, and Territorial Ambitions
U.S. President Donald Trump's demand to purchase Greenland, paired with a threat of new tariffs on European allies, has been branded as blackmail by the Netherlands' foreign minister. European Union ambassadors plan to meet and discuss a response to these aggressive diplomatic actions.
- Country:
- Netherlands
The diplomatic landscape between the United States and Europe has become increasingly tense following President Donald Trump's recent actions. His threat to impose new tariffs on European allies unless Greenland is sold to the U.S. has drawn sharp criticism, described as 'blackmail' by the Netherlands' foreign minister, David van Weel.
Trump announced a 10% import tariff on goods from several European countries, set to commence on February 1, unless an agreement over Greenland materializes. These countries, which include Denmark and others involved in a NATO exercise on Greenland, advocate for the defense of the island rather than its sale.
Despite Greenland being an autonomous Danish territory, Trump's insistence on purchase, citing its strategic importance and resources, faces rejection from both Danish and Greenlandic leaders. Europe's response is being coordinated through an emergency meeting of EU ambassadors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Greenland
- tariffs
- EU
- NATO
- Denmark
- Netherlands
- Trump demands
- European allies
- trade tariffs
ALSO READ
Starmer Challenges Trump's Tariffs On NATO Allies
Keir Starmer Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariffs on NATO Allies
NATO's Dialogue on Greenland: Strengthening Arctic Security Ties
Impersonator Nabbed: Man Posing as Police to Dodge Toll, Hotel Costs
US-Greenland Tensions: Implications on NATO and Global Politics