NATO Condemns Iran's Missile Targeting of Turkey

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart on Wednesday condemned Iran's targeting of Turkey but did not disclose if the military alliance's air defences were deployed to intercept the missile. "NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkey, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," she stated.

Hart assured that NATO's deterrence and defense posture remains robust across all domains, highlighting the alliance's extensive air and missile defense capabilities. However, she declined to delve into operational specifics regarding the use of NATO air defences.

NATO upholds a significant presence of its European ballistic missile defense system in Turkey, featuring an early warning radar at the Kurecik base that can track missiles coming from Iran.