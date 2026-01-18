Left Menu

CBI Nabs Fugitives After Decade-Long Manhunt

The CBI arrested two fugitives, Tamanna Chakma and Tapan Pramanik, who were absconding for over a decade in unrelated financial fraud cases. The arrests involved significant efforts in tracking and surveillance. Chakma was convicted in a misappropriation case, while Pramanik was involved in a chit fund scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:20 IST
CBI Nabs Fugitives After Decade-Long Manhunt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two fugitives who evaded capture for more than ten years in separate financial fraud cases, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Tamanna Chakma, also known as Tamie May, was among 23 individuals convicted on May 17, 2024, for involvement in a 14-year-old case accusing UP Mishra, formerly a zonal manager at NPCC Ltd, Silchar, and others of misappropriating compensation bills. Chakma remained elusive despite an arrest warrant issued during the prolonged 12-year trial.

In a parallel development, Tapan Pramanik, wanted for 13 years over a Tripura chit fund scam, was apprehended. The CBI implicated Pramanik, director at MPS Agro-Animal Projects Ltd, for alleged fraudulent collection of crores from the public under false investment pretenses. The CBI's pursuit, leveraging tech-driven surveillance, led to their arrests in Assam and West Bengal, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026