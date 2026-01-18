CBI Nabs Fugitives After Decade-Long Manhunt

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two fugitives who evaded capture for more than ten years in separate financial fraud cases, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Tamanna Chakma, also known as Tamie May, was among 23 individuals convicted on May 17, 2024, for involvement in a 14-year-old case accusing UP Mishra, formerly a zonal manager at NPCC Ltd, Silchar, and others of misappropriating compensation bills. Chakma remained elusive despite an arrest warrant issued during the prolonged 12-year trial.

In a parallel development, Tapan Pramanik, wanted for 13 years over a Tripura chit fund scam, was apprehended. The CBI implicated Pramanik, director at MPS Agro-Animal Projects Ltd, for alleged fraudulent collection of crores from the public under false investment pretenses. The CBI's pursuit, leveraging tech-driven surveillance, led to their arrests in Assam and West Bengal, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)