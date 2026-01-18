Left Menu

Syrian Government Tightens Grip: The Battle for Oil and Influence

Syrian government forces are advancing towards Raqqa and Hasakah, targeting the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led administration's strongholds. Despite U.S. calls for de-escalation, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa aims to consolidate control over key oil regions. Meanwhile, Kurdish forces face pressure as tribal fighters aid the government's territorial gains.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian government's relentless push into Raqqa and Hasakah, northeastern territories held by the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), continues to escalate tensions. Fresh advances have given Damascus a foothold in areas crucial for oil revenue, presenting a strategic challenge for the Kurdish administration.

While the U.S. mediates between the two factions, urging de-escalation, President Ahmed al-Sharaa remains steadfast in his pursuit to strengthen control over Syria's main resources. His government has also managed to win the support of Arab tribal fighters, complicating the SDF's hold over strategic locations.

Despite international calls to halt its offensive, the Syrian army's rapid territorial gains in oil-rich Deir al-Zor province underline the complexities of power dynamics in the region. Kurds, striving for a decentralized state, accuse Damascus of deepening ethnic divisions amid looming humanitarian concerns.

