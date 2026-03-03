Left Menu

Supreme Debate: Guns, Drugs, and the Second Amendment

The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating a federal law, defended by Trump's administration, barring marijuana users from gun ownership. The case involves Hunter Biden and Ali Hemani, raising questions about the 1968 Gun Control Act and Second Amendment rights in the context of controlled substance use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:25 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently engaged in a pivotal debate over the legality of a federal law which bars users of certain illegal drugs, such as marijuana, from owning firearms. The law, defended by the Trump administration, is being scrutinized for its alignment with Second Amendment rights.

Justices are grappling with the historical context surrounding the 1968 ban and the defendant's circumstance in the case, which involves notable figures such as Hunter Biden. The court appears divided, reflecting a spectrum of opinions on whether marijuana users should be inherently disarmed.

Central to this legal discourse is the charge against Ali Hemani, a marijuana user convicted under the Gun Control Act, whose case further complicates the dialogue surrounding narcotics, personal liberty, and gun ownership. The implications of this ruling will resonate across legislative interpretations of controlled substances and firearm regulations.

