'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: A Rallying Cry for Rural Rights'

The Congress party is ramping up efforts to safeguard the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) through its ongoing 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' campaign. This initiative opposes the government's Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

In a bid to expand its reach, the party plans to engage directly with the public and MGNREGA workers at the panchayat level. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal confirmed that this strategy includes ward-level sit-ins and larger zonal rallies in the coming weeks.

The Congress remains resolute, with high-profile support from figures like Rahul Gandhi, who will participate in an MGNREGA event later this month. The campaign, set to continue until February 25, seeks to restore MGNREGA as a rights-based law.

