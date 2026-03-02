SA Secures 1.5 Million FMD Vaccine Doses to Respond to Livestock Disease

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has confirmed the arrival of a major consignment of 1.5 million Dollvet Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine doses at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, 1 March 2026, marking another significant step in South Africa’s intensified response to the livestock disease.

The shipment, imported from Turkey and facilitated by Dunevax as the authorised agent, forms part of a broader strategy to secure large-scale vaccine supplies through public-private collaboration.

Strengthening the National Response

The Department of Agriculture described the arrival as evidence of its strategic decision to partner with the private sector to ensure a steady pipeline of high-potency vaccines.

According to Dunevax, the consignment—initially scheduled to arrive earlier—was delayed due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and restricted airspace over Gulf States. Despite logistical disruptions, the vaccines were successfully delivered, reinforcing supply chain resilience amid global uncertainties.

Minister Steenhuisen characterised the arrival as “another win in the country’s war against FMD,” underscoring the government’s commitment to decisive and coordinated action.

“By leveraging agents like Dunevax, we are proving that the department is willing to work with any partner who can help us protect our national herd,” Steenhuisen said. “We are focused on action and results, and we will continue to deal decisively with every outbreak until South Africa is FMD-free.”

Building on Recent Momentum

The latest shipment follows the arrival of one million FMD vaccine doses from Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina on 21 February 2026.

The Department reported that its distribution network responded with “unprecedented speed.” Upon landing, Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) immediately dispatched the Argentine doses to provinces across the country.

Provincial veterinary services—working in collaboration with private veterinarians—rapidly launched vaccination drives in identified high-risk zones. Cattle herd vaccinations are already underway in several outbreak-prone areas.

This coordinated response highlights an integrated model involving national authorities, provincial governments, veterinary professionals and the private sector.

Engagement with Farmers

On 27 February 2026, Minister Steenhuisen concluded engagements with dairy farmers in the uMngeni Municipal Area, where he listened to industry concerns regarding the impact of FMD outbreaks.

He emphasised that restoring and maintaining FMD-free status with vaccination requires collective national effort and close cooperation between government and livestock producers.

The Minister’s outreach signals recognition that disease containment depends not only on vaccine supply but also on compliance, transparency, and shared responsibility across the value chain.

Containing Viral Circulation

With millions more vaccine doses scheduled to arrive in the coming months, the Ministry stated that efforts remain focused on:

Suppressing viral circulation

Containing active outbreaks

Preventing further spread

Protecting export markets

Safeguarding farmer livelihoods

Foot-and-Mouth Disease remains a significant threat to South Africa’s livestock industry, particularly cattle production and dairy operations. Outbreaks can disrupt trade, reduce productivity and undermine rural economic stability.

Public–Private Collaboration as a Strategic Shift

The department’s partnership with private agents such as Dunevax signals a pragmatic approach to strengthening vaccine procurement and supply chain management.

By diversifying sourcing channels—Argentina and Turkey among them—the government aims to reduce reliance on a single supplier and ensure sustained availability of vaccines during periods of heightened outbreak risk.

This approach aligns with broader agricultural biosecurity objectives, including enhancing preparedness for transboundary animal diseases and reinforcing veterinary infrastructure.

Path Toward FMD-Free Status

South Africa’s long-term objective remains regaining and maintaining FMD-free status with vaccination, a classification that has major implications for international trade access.

The department has committed to providing regular updates as additional consignments arrive and provincial vaccination campaigns expand.

With expanded vaccine supplies, strengthened distribution logistics, and closer engagement with producers, authorities aim to bring the current outbreaks under control and restore stability to the livestock sector.